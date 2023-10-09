3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pink Lemonade Stand Challange makes it to Alpharetta, raises funds for breast cancer research

breast cancer
breast cancer(Arizona's Family)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As October marks National Breast Cancer Month, the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge arrived in Alpharetta to raise money for breast cancer research on Sunday.

The nationwide initiative is inspired by a breast cancer survivor whose daughter held a pink lemonade stand in her honor back in 2016.

“After 2 years of hosting pink lemonade stands in her neighborhood, Brynne decided to launch a nationwide campaign to inspire kids, families, communities,” breast cancer survivor Kim Rhodes said.

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge hopes to one day have 50 stands set up in all 50 states. According to the press release, the event will be hosted at 2200 Avalon Blvd at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in...
Consul General of Israel’s Atlanta office receiving several calls amid start of Hamas-Israel war
cells
Nationwide blood shortage impacting Georgia sickle cell patients
Palestinian rally in Atlanta.
Rallies in metro Atlanta after Hamas attacks in Israel
Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire, after more than a...
Atlantans impacted by war in Israel, organizations call on you to support