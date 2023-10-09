Pink Lemonade Stand Challange makes it to Alpharetta, raises funds for breast cancer research

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As October marks National Breast Cancer Month, the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge arrived in Alpharetta to raise money for breast cancer research on Sunday.

The nationwide initiative is inspired by a breast cancer survivor whose daughter held a pink lemonade stand in her honor back in 2016.

“After 2 years of hosting pink lemonade stands in her neighborhood, Brynne decided to launch a nationwide campaign to inspire kids, families, communities,” breast cancer survivor Kim Rhodes said.

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge hopes to one day have 50 stands set up in all 50 states. According to the press release, the event will be hosted at 2200 Avalon Blvd at 2 p.m.

