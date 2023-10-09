Rallies in metro Atlanta after Hamas attacks in Israel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Palestinian supporters in Metro Atlanta held a rally outside of the Atlanta Israeli Consulate on Sunday in response to Israel having declared war after an attack by Hamas.

The local chapters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Palestinian Youth Movement said their message is in support of Palestinians over a longtime conflict.

“The Israeli occupation has the backing of much of the West...of the U.S. that has the strongest military in the world , and our tax dollars here in the U.S. are supporting that,” one member said. “So this is relevant to us in this moment.”

Dozens attended the rally and held signs outside of the Consulate.

At the same time, on the opposite side of the street stood a supporter for Israel.

