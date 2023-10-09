Reward for information on fatal Buckhead valet driver shooting suspect increased

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The reward for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of a Buckhead valet driver has increased.

The reward for information on Randy King’s whereabouts has increased to $5,000.

Police said King is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Harrison Olvey. On Sept. 3, police found a man shot along the 2000 block of Piedmont Road. The man, later identified as Olvey, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police. Police said Olvey interrupted a series of car break-ins when he was shot.

King is 5′9, weighs about 133 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

The original reward was $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, can submit tips online here or text Crime Stoppers at 274637. Tips made anonymously will still qualify for the $5,000 reward.

