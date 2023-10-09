3-Degree Guarantee
Reward for information on fatal Buckhead valet driver shooting suspect increased

Police said Randy King is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting. King is 5′9 and...
Police said Randy King is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting. King is 5′9 and weighs about 133 pounds, according to police. He has black hair and brown eyes.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The reward for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of a Buckhead valet driver has increased.

The reward for information on Randy King’s whereabouts has increased to $5,000.

Police said King is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Harrison Olvey. On Sept. 3, police found a man shot along the 2000 block of Piedmont Road. The man, later identified as Olvey, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police. Police said Olvey interrupted a series of car break-ins when he was shot.

King is 5′9, weighs about 133 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

The original reward was $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, can submit tips online here or text Crime Stoppers at 274637. Tips made anonymously will still qualify for the $5,000 reward.

