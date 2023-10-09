Sheriff: Troup County woman shot after random bullets fly through her home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after gunfire pierced through her home, striking her in the back, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the home on New Hutchinson Mill Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, the woman told them she believed she had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital after deputies saw what they described as a “gunshot wound near the center part of her back.”

Other people in the house told investigators they heard what sounded like firecrackers outside of the house before quickly realizing that bullets were flying into the home. Multiple shell casings were found around the house and a neighbor’s vehicle appeared to have sustained some of the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the shooting. No arrest has been made at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Troup County Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

