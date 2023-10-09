3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sheriff: Troup County woman shot after random bullets fly through her home

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after gunfire pierced through her home, striking her in the back, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the home on New Hutchinson Mill Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, the woman told them she believed she had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital after deputies saw what they described as a “gunshot wound near the center part of her back.”

Other people in the house told investigators they heard what sounded like firecrackers outside of the house before quickly realizing that bullets were flying into the home. Multiple shell casings were found around the house and a neighbor’s vehicle appeared to have sustained some of the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the shooting. No arrest has been made at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Troup County Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.
Woodstock structure fire causes lane closure on Hwy. 92
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Latest News

An investigation is underway.
Student arrested in Forsyth high school threat, sheriff’s office says
Arrest photo: Kaomarion Kendricks
Teen arrested after deadly shooting of 14-year-old near high school football stadium
Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ investigation finds
Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ investigation finds
Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ investigation finds
Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ investigation finds
White County firefighters battle massive blaze into the night
Explosion at home in White County under investigation