Student arrested in Forsyth high school threat, sheriff’s office says

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old was charged after threatening messages were found at a Forsyth County high school, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was charged with felony terroristic threats, disruption of public school and trespass after threats were found on a bathroom wall at North Forsyth High School.

The sheriff’s office said the student made the threat to shut down the school.

“While interviewing the suspect, it was determined there was no plan or intent to cause harm to the students or staff at the school,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The student will be taken to a Gainesville youth detention center, the sheriff’s office said.

