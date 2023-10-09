Teen arrested after deadly shooting of 14-year-old near high school football stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy near a metro Atlanta high school football stadium has been arrested, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, units patrolling the game between Griffin High and Spalding High on Sept. 30 reported hearing gunshots just before 4:45 p.m.

Officers found the 14-year-old, later identified as Emmanuel Dorsey, near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street, not far from Griffin Memorial Stadium with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died. The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

A lookout was issued for 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks, who was named a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested a week later, on Oct. 9, after investigators found him parked in a Henry County neighborhood. Authorities said they stopped Kendrick’s vehicle as he exited the subdivision and he was taken into custody shortly after. The sheriff’s office said they found a fully loaded handgun in the vehicle.

“From the very beginning, the facts and leads we were following said that he was still in the local area. This particular group of investigators, officers, agents, deputies, and our District Attorney’s Office all believed finding Kendrick was the most important thing we could do for Emmanuel Dorsey and his family. I am proud of them for their hard work and their tenacity in seeing this to its end. There was much more involved, it is not always as simple as just ‘pinging a phone’ like you see on TV, and their efforts paid off,” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix in a joint statement with Griffin police.

Investigators believe Kendricks and Dorsey knew each other and that the incident was not random.

This is a developing story.

