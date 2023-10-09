‘There’s no justification’: Georgia lawmakers react to deadly attacks in Israel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials at the state and federal levels are weighing in on the devastating conflict in the Middle East.

With hundreds dead and thousands more missing in Israel and Palestine, reactions have come in from every corner of the state’s government.

“There’s no justification, full stop. This was an awful, awful thing, full stop,” said Rep. Esther Panitch, the only Jewish representative in the Georgia General Assembly. “This is the largest loss of life for the Jewish community since the Holocaust, maybe people will understand that.”

Panitch noted that acts of antisemitism tend to tick up when there is conflict in Israel. This past session, she sponsored a bill that would have defined and enhanced penalties for those who acted on antisemitic words, something that’s happened with alarming frequency in the metro Atlanta area this year. It failed to get the necessary support to pass.

“There is a direct correlation between what happens in the Middle East and attacks on Jews around the world, including here,” she said. “The Jewish community will be more vulnerable now. Usually, when there are flare-ups, there’s a rise in antisemitic acts.”

Panitch has friends and family in Israel and said that’s true of many of the city’s roughly 140,000 Jewish members.

Other lawmakers also shared their thoughts on the violence.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish senator, pledged full support to Israel and called the violence perpetrated by the Hamas militant group an “indiscriminate and murderous assault on our Israeli allies.”

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock also weighed in, saying he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the “disturbing” attacks before condemning terrorism “in all its forms.”

Congressman Hank Johnson from Georgia’s 4th district showed support for Palestinians.

“Violence and war do not bring peace, only dialogue can do so,” Johnson said in a statement. “For too long, the world has ignored the issue of a Palestinian homeland. Until this issue is resolved and justice allowed to reign, peace will continue to elude the world.”

Georgia Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Democrat representing the Duluth area, said while she had no jurisdiction over international issues, the current situation in the Middle East was “not sustainable.”

“We absolutely can, and should, condemn violence and terror,” she said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. “There needs to be an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation before any more lives are lost.”

Other lawmakers place blame on the White House and President Joe Biden, tying Hamas’ emboldened invasion to a recent release of U.S. prisoners from Iran. The U.S. released $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to secure the release of the American hostages.

“The Biden administration has and will continue to make excuses,” Georgia Sen. Josh McKoon said in a joint statement with the Republican Jewish Coalition. “However, it is undeniable that the $6 billion ransom Joe Biden paid to Tehran more than likely assisted these individuals in further stockpiling weapons used in this attack.”

The White House and U.S. security officials fired back at the claims.

“Let’s be very clear about this, and it’s deeply unfortunate that some are playing politics when so many lives have been lost and Israel remains under attack,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The facts are these, no U.S. taxpayer dollars were involved. These were Iranian resources that Iran had accumulated from the sale of its oil that were stuck in a bank in South Korea.”

“We are at war,” said Anat Sultan-Dadon, the consulate general to Israel from the Southeast region. “These are situations that we’ve never been in before, and they need to be addressed so that we never see these sights again. In our Declaration of Independence, we stated our wanting of peace and our hand extended in peace to all our neighbors. We know that some have accepted, and some have chosen a path of peace and we are seeing more and more looking for a path for peace with Israel. But unfortunately, we also see that there are still those who refuse to accept the legitimacy and the existence of the nation-state for the Jewish people.”

