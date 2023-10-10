3-Degree Guarantee
2 middle school students arrested for fake threats at Gwinnett County school

Gwinnett County school officials said two students were arrested and charged. Police said the students admitted the threats were made as a joke to scare people.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two middle schoolers were arrested after fake threats were made at a Gwinnett County school.

Posts circulating on social media recently reportedly showed guns and mentioned Five Forks Middle School in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County school officials said two students were arrested and charged.

Police said the students admitted the threats were made as a joke to scare people.

“These threats are not funny. They’re not a joke, and there are serious consequences when students make the pour decision to make the threats,” Bernard Watson with Gwinnett County Public Schools said.

Gwinnett County school officials are encouraging parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and warn them of the consequences of making threats.

