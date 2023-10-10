3-Degree Guarantee
APD officer fired after tasing deacon during traffic stop that led to his death

An APD officer who Tased a man during a traffic stop has been fired. The man later died and the GBI ruled the death a homicide.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department officer who Tased a man during a traffic stop has been fired. The man later died and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled the death a homicide.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced Tuesday that officer Kiran Kimbrough was fired after an internal investigation. In a statement, the department said that the officer “violated standard operating procedure when he failed to have a supervisor on the scene prior to proceeding with the physical arrest.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after APD officer uses stun gun on him during arrest, GBI says

“Every single person and life in the City of Atlanta matters to me,” Schierbaum said. “Part of my job is to assess, evaluate, and adjust how this police department is carrying out its sworn mission to serve and protect the citizens of this city. I understand the difficult and dangerous job that our officers do each and every day throughout the city. I do not arrive at these decisions lightly. Only after a diligent review of all of the facts, while ensuring the due process of our officers, do I arrive at my decision.”

Johnny Hollman, 62, was arrested and tased after he allegedly refused to sign a traffic ticket in early August.

RELATED COVERAGE: Family of man killed during traffic stop only has more questions after seeing body camera footage

Hollmon had underlying conditions of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and obesity, the report said.

The autopsy report comes after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a full investigation of Hollman’s death.

Hollman’s daughter Anitra told Atlanta News First, “My daddy was dealing with asthma ever since he was a child. Ever since he was a child, he had chronic asthma, and everybody knew it. Everybody knew it. You couldn’t put him in distress. It would flare up. He can’t breathe when he says he can’t breathe, and you all have to take care of him.”

The department said that a full investigation by the GBI, as well as an investigation by the Fulton County district attorney is “pending.”

