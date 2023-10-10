3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta mom charged with murder after infant daughter found unresponsive

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mother is facing a murder charge after her infant daughter was taken to the hospital unresponsive, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Doneish’a Speight was charged with murder and first degree cruelty to children after she found her child unresponsive and took them to the hospital, police said.

Police said the child was taken to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital.

Police started investigating the infant’s death on Oct. 1.

The infant’s cause of death has not been determined yet, according to APD.

Police did not release the details of the arrest and said the investigation is ongoing.

