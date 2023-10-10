3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear

Bruiser is anxious to shed his antlers and he’s not alone. (Source: KOMO, PHOTOS (PREFONTED), CNN)
By Lee Stoll, KOMO via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) – Everyone gets a little grumpy sometimes, but when you’re a 1,000-pound elk your moodiness comes with a warning for the community.

Bruiser has been living on Whidbey Island in the state of Washington for more than 10 years.

Wildlife officials believe he swam over from Skagit County with his herd and never went back.

He was tranquilized in 2017 to free him from a buoy and 30 feet of mooring line. Then, just before the pandemic, he was seen tangled in a tarp.

“We’ve seen him be detrimental to yard art, tarps, trees, shrubs, bicycles, a little bit of everything. And unfortunately, most recently somebody didn’t heed his warning and he did do some damage to an automobile,” Wildlife Officer Ralph Downes said, adding that Bruiser is in his annual rut.

Bruiser is anxious to shed his antlers and he’s not alone.

“This time of year, he tends to get a little frustrated. He doesn’t have anyone to wrestle with and he can’t find anyone to have as a companion,” Downes said.

Downes said there are no plans to break Bruiser’s routine.

The elk is about 15 years old. Most only live to be 10 or 13 in the wild and up to 20 years old in captivity.

“Now that he’s getting up there in age, it would be far less appropriate or conducive to think about relocating him,” Downes said.

Downes believes Bruiser is past the peak of his sour season, but still warns people to give the massive elk some space.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

Bruiser is anxious to shed is antlers.
Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear
The iconic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon is back open for business.
Historic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon reopens after 2021 arson fire
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory