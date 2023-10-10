3-Degree Guarantee
CDC partners with Morris Brown College, Conference of National Black Churches for vaccine event

The clinic was a partnership between the Atlanta-based CDC agency, the Conference of National Black Churches and Morris-Brown College, where the event was held.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With flu season and peak COVID-19 season fast approaching, CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen stopped by a vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic was a partnership between the Atlanta-based CDC agency, the Conference of National Black Churches and Morris-Brown College, where the event was held.

It was an intentional partnership in Atlanta to combat high rates of vaccine hesitancy amongst the Black community.

“Our African American churches are the most trusted sources of information, folks are already there going to church so one, it’s an access point,” said Cohen, “But it’s also about trust and how can we make sure that we are both giving folks good information at a place and from people they already trust.”

The event made vaccinations for flu, COVID and respiratory virus RSV free to those who attended. It’s the first year all three shots have been available at the same time, and Cohen encouraged people to protect themselves.

While the days of masks and lockdowns seem far gone, Cohen said over 300 people have died of COVID-19 in Georgia in just the last three months, and last year, the flu killed 50 Georgians.

“I think folks are saying, ‘well, I’ve had COVID before or I’ve already been vaccinated,’ but I want them to understand that their protection from having COVID before or from getting vaccinated before is going away slowly,” she said. “This is the best way to get them back to being at their best shape possible coming into this season plus, the COVID virus changes.”

