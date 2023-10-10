3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dragnificent competition to determine which drag queens perform at Atlanta Pride

The club Future Atlanta is hosting the finale of Dragnificent Tuesday night.
Drag competition ahead of Atlanta Pride
Drag competition ahead of Atlanta Pride(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Pride is this weekend, but Tuesday night is everyone’s opportunity to catch a glimpse of some of the performers they could see on stage at Piedmont Park on Sunday night.

The club Future Atlanta is hosting the finale of the weeks-long Dragnificent competition with the winner slated to get a spot in Atlanta Pride’s Starlight Cabaret.

It’s been a long eight weeks of competition. Brian Trapp who performs in drag as Phoenix created the competition show nearly 15 years ago. During those years, he’s seen hundreds of up-and-coming drag entertainers grow as performers.

“I love what I do. I’ve invested so much of my life into what I do. I love the art form of it,” said Trapp.

The performers competing in Dragnificent are subject to weekly challenges where they’re judged by a panel made up of established and accomplished drag artists. Along with a spot in Sunday’s Starlight Cabaret, which is directed and produced by Trapp’s production company Phoenix Entertainment, the winner also receives a $5,000 prize.

“It’s very expensive to do drag,” said Trapp. “What does Dolly Parton say? It’s really expensive to look this cheap or something like that. It really is!”

Trapp says every time you see a drag queen, they’re likely dressed in about $1,000 worth of drag - and that’s just for one show.

You can check out the finale of Dragnificent Tuesday night at Future Atlanta in historic Underground Atlanta. The show begins at 9 p.m. Reserve your seat here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

The last day to register to vote for the 2023 elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Last day to register to vote in Georgia is Tuesday
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
Historic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon reopens after 2021 arson fire
Historic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon reopens after 2021 arson fire
Georgia election voting stickers
Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Georgia
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion; 3 in Georgia win $50K each