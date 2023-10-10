Dragnificent competition to determine which drag queens perform at Atlanta Pride

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Pride is this weekend, but Tuesday night is everyone’s opportunity to catch a glimpse of some of the performers they could see on stage at Piedmont Park on Sunday night.

The club Future Atlanta is hosting the finale of the weeks-long Dragnificent competition with the winner slated to get a spot in Atlanta Pride’s Starlight Cabaret.

It’s been a long eight weeks of competition. Brian Trapp who performs in drag as Phoenix created the competition show nearly 15 years ago. During those years, he’s seen hundreds of up-and-coming drag entertainers grow as performers.

“I love what I do. I’ve invested so much of my life into what I do. I love the art form of it,” said Trapp.

The performers competing in Dragnificent are subject to weekly challenges where they’re judged by a panel made up of established and accomplished drag artists. Along with a spot in Sunday’s Starlight Cabaret, which is directed and produced by Trapp’s production company Phoenix Entertainment, the winner also receives a $5,000 prize.

“It’s very expensive to do drag,” said Trapp. “What does Dolly Parton say? It’s really expensive to look this cheap or something like that. It really is!”

Trapp says every time you see a drag queen, they’re likely dressed in about $1,000 worth of drag - and that’s just for one show.

You can check out the finale of Dragnificent Tuesday night at Future Atlanta in historic Underground Atlanta. The show begins at 9 p.m. Reserve your seat here.

