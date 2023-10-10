East Cobb neighborhood displays blue, white ribbons in support of Israel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Blue and white ribbons are popping up in East Cobb.

It’s a part of the “Ribbons of Hope” campaign standing in solidarity with Israel.

The movement was launched by the Jewish Christian Discovery Center.

“What moved my heart was the brutality of what I saw and the tears from people over there from young children to senior citizens,” said Rabbi Albert Slomovitz, center founder.

The Atlanta-based organization builds bridges between those who are Jewish and other people of faith.

The campaign encourages communities to display blue and white ribbons on their mailboxes or trees.

The colors represent the Israeli flag.

Slomovitz said the ribbons symbolize the safe return of Israeli civilians who have been captured by Hamas and honor the lives lost.

“In 1979 when the Iranians held our people hostage for over one year 444 days, people wanted to give up hope. But in that case, they saw yellow ribbons displayed,” Slomovitz said.

Slomovitz said the campaign has helped him overcome a sense of hopelessness and hopes it will do the same for those watching and praying from afar.

“I think people of goodwill and decency are grasping for something to do in a tangible way,” he said.

