‘A fight for our lives’: Alpharetta woman back home safe, recalls Israel-Hamas conflict

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local realtor is back home safe and now sharing her firsthand account of the Israel-Hamas war.

While her immediate family is in Georgia, Ayelet Gilad says she still has many relatives in Israel where she grew up.

“Until that plane left, we were praying non-stop,” said Ayelet Gilad.

Ayelet is now back in her home in Alpharetta.

Just days ago, on Saturday morning, she says she woke up startled by the sound of sirens.

“It was a total surprise, nobody knew anything, 6:30 a.m. a barrage of rockets started,” said Gilad.

She was in Israel where she goes at least once a year to visit family.

This time it was a trip to celebrate her sister’s birthday.

Days into this trip she says she and her family were forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter a little over an hour away from the closest city to the Gaza Strip.

She says confusion ran rampant among families searching for loved ones.

“They don’t know if they are lying somewhere or if they were kidnapped,” said Gilad.

Ayelet says she also saw a lot of good in people on the ground who are trying to help those who are most impacted.

“You see a lot of organizations working to gather food, get toiletries to ship it to them, to get it to them.”

Less than 24 hours after returning home, Ayelet says she wants people to know she is still fighting for her and her family in Israel and appreciates the outpouring of support.

“I’m a mom, I’m a wife, I help people buy and sell houses,” said Gilad. “Today I am working for Israel. I am working to explain, to share, to get people to understand that this is a fight for our lives , a fight for my family to be able to live there.”

