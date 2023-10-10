First Alert Forecast: Cloud increase overnight, widespread rain likely Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A breezy southwest wind has helped temperatures climb towards the upper 70s/lower 80s this afternoon. Winds will decrease later this evening, but clouds increase--which will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s Wednesday.

Most of the rain moves in late evening/overnight. (Atlanta News First)

A few spotty showers will be possible early afternoon, but coverage is expected to increase after 5pm. Rain will be light to moderate, but continuous through the evening. The heaviest rain will move in overnight with coverage decreasing Thursday morning. A few showers will be possible south and east of Atlanta Thursday morning, but should exit before noon.

Clouds will begin breaking from the northwest to the southeast through the day Thursday which will give the atmosphere enough time to recover to the mid 70s during the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible again Friday and Saturday as a series of fronts move through our area.

Cooler temperatures will arrive Sunday -- afternoon highs only top out in the low to mid 60s. With winds gusting 20-30mph, the feel like temperature will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s during the afternoon. If you’re joining us at the Pride Parade Sunday, a hoodie or light jacket is the way to go.

Much cooler temperatures arrive Sunday. (Atlanta News First)

