First Alert Forecast: Warm & sunny today, but have the umbrella on standby

We kick off Tuesday warmer, but still chilly with temperatures in the 50s.

Through the day today, it won’t necessarily feel like the beautiful, Fall-like afternoons we’ve had the past few days as highs will climb near 80 degrees.

Tomorrow, our dry and sunny days will come to an end for just a few days. A disorganized low will move along the Gulf coast and usher in showers starting tomorrow afternoon as it moves inland.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning, but we will start to dry out through the afternoon.

With the cloudy conditions and the rain Wednesday and Thursday, highs will only climb into the low to mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday we will be waiting for a cold front. A few showers will be possible ahead of the front Friday and then along the front Saturday morning before skies clear through the day Saturday.

That front will bring another shot of cold air for Sunday! Expect Sunday to be breezy, sunny, and cool with highs only in the 60s.

We continue the chilly weather into the start of next week.

