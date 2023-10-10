3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Jewish communities helping those impacted in Israel after terrorist attacks

There are people right now in Georgia organizing to help those overseas.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jewish communities are rallying to support Israel and the thousands impacted by the newly ignited conflict.

“Taking war out on humans, it’s inhuman, it’s subhuman. I was shocked and blown away,” said Alan Wolk, Jewish National Fund, board vice president, said.

Wolk said the fund, a nonprofit organization, works year-round to raise money to help those in Israel.

“We help and contributions go toward building reservoirs, towards helping agriculture, building hospitals, medical centers and schools,” said Wolk.

But now there is an even greater need to help.

Wolk said right now, they’re helping with transportation and raising funds to relocate people from border towns out of harm’s way.

The other focus of the Jewish National Fund is helping people with not only their physical health but also their mental health.

“The amount of trauma that these families are going through is incalculable,” said Wolk.

Wolk said they’re also helping with resilience centers and helping to secure psychologists and counselors.

“People are going to carry this for the rest of their lives. So anything we can do in JNF, raising funds to bring in counselors,” said Wolk.

