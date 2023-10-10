3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia woman beats cancer, helps hospital that saved her

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new intern at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is bringing an extra level of understanding to her work at the hospital. She fought and beat cancer. The internship is her way of giving back to the people who saved her.

Katie Rutherford knew the inside of hospital rooms well by the time she graduated high school.

“I went through 48 rounds of chemotherapy and 27 rounds of radiation therapy as a sophomore and junior in high school,” said Katie Rutherford. “It started as a mass on my face and turned into a sarcoma. It is called Rhabdomyosarcoma.”

She fought from March 2017 to the day she announced she was in remission in February 2018.

Some people might run from hospitals after an experience like that, but Katie did the opposite. She started interning with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation in the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center as a way to take her power back after cancer and to support the staff members who helped save her life.

“To say I am thankful for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center would be an understatement. Now that I am on the other side of treatment. I just finished my last round of scans. I am five and a half years cancer-free,” said Rutherford.

The 10th anniversary of the Cape Day is coming up on Oct. 20. You can buy capes online here:

Learn more about Cape Day here:

