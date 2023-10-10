3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia’s rising public high school graduation rate hits record in 2023

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. A Biden administration rule aimed at making it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive at the colleges or universities where they enrolled was put on hold Monday, Aug. 7, by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s rising public high school graduation rate hit a record in 2023, with the state Department of Education saying Tuesday that 84.4% of seniors graduated on time in the spring.

That’s up slightly from 84.1% last year, and a record high since Georgia began using calculations that require a student to graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma.

“Every data point represents an actual student and new opportunities that have opened up for their future,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “I’m confident we’ll continue to see positive results as we invest in academic recovery and building a student-centered educational system.”

Graduation rates have increased since 2012, when fewer than 70% of Georgia seniors were graduating on time.

The national graduation rate was 87% in 2020, the last year for which it is available.

It’s gotten easier to graduate in Georgia in recent years, with the state in 2020 eliminating four end-of-course exams. The state Board of Education voted in July to let districts count the remaining end-of-course exams in algebra, American literature and composition, biology and U.S. History for as little as 10% of a student’s grade in those courses starting this school year. The threshold previously had been 20%.

State standardized test scores fell in Georgia during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and have not yet fully recovered.

Statewide, 94% of Asian and Pacific Islander students graduated on time, as did 87.1% of white students, 82.5% of multiracial students, 83.7% of Black students and 77.6% of Hispanic students. Georgia historically has had one of the narrowest gaps between Black and white graduation rates.

Among students with disabilities, 73.2% graduated on time, as did 66% of students learning English.

Figures show 39 school systems and five charter schools recorded graduation rates of 95% or above. The Calhoun city school system, the Statesboro STEAM Academy and the Webster County school system graduated 100% of seniors on time.

Six traditional school systems recorded graduation rates of 80% or below, as well as both of the Georgia’s statewide online charter schools and state schools that serve blind and deaf children. The traditional school systems with the lowest graduation rates were Clarke County and Randolph County, at 75.4%

Recording even lower graduation rates were three charter schools aimed at high school dropouts and the school system serving state Department of Juvenile Justice detention facilities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

The iconic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon is back open for business.
Historic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon reopens after 2021 arson fire
Drag competition ahead of Atlanta Pride
Dragnificent competition to determine which drag queens perform at Atlanta Pride
The last day to register to vote for the 2023 elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Last day to register to vote in Georgia is Tuesday
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County