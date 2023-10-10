3-Degree Guarantee
GSU students being relocated after dorm fire

Students at Georgia State University are being relocated after an electrical fire in a dorm...
Students at Georgia State University are being relocated after an electrical fire in a dorm room, according to the university.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students at Georgia State University are being relocated after an electrical fire in a dorm room, according to the university.

The students being relocated are on the 2nd to 4th floors of the dorm building.

The students are being relocated because of water damage, which is also being assessed, the university said.

There were no injuries, according to the university.

