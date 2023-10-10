GSU students being relocated after dorm fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students at Georgia State University are being relocated after an electrical fire in a dorm room, according to the university.

The students being relocated are on the 2nd to 4th floors of the dorm building.

The students are being relocated because of water damage, which is also being assessed, the university said.

There were no injuries, according to the university.

