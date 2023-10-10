Historic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon reopens after 2021 arson fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After two years of longing and despair when passing the sad remains of the Krispy Kreme on Ponce, it finally has its hot light back on.

It was obvious Tuesday morning that these donuts had been missed. Folks started lining up on Monday just to get their glazed donuts at what was once their favorite shop.

People have been lined up since yesterday for the grand reopening of the Ponce Krispy Kreme. The donut shop has been closed for 2 years since someone set fire to it. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/h581SAs299 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) October 10, 2023

The Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue originally opened in the 60s and is known for its retro sign. The sign looks pretty much the same with just a slight update, while the store has been modernized.

The shop burned down back in 2021. A few months later, a second fire in the building led to it being demolished. Since then, Atlantans have been anxiously awaiting the reopening of what’s called the “Shaq Shop” since it’s owned by NBA great, Shaquille O’Neal.

Atlanta News First spoke with one woman who had been waiting since 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for the shop’s grand re-opening.

“We used to come here a couple of years ago, and once we found out that they were reopening, we decided to come out. Once I got the news that it burned, it broke my heart, it really did,” said one loyal customer.

There’s a perk for folks showing up this week. Krispy Kreme will randomly give 10 dozen guests a celebration ticket worth a dozen free original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

