FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large brush fire has closed a road in Fayette County, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders are working to put out the flames. Old Senoia Road will remain closed until further notice, the sheriff’s office said

No injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

*ROAD CLOSURE* Old Senoia Road will be closed until further notice. Old Senoia Road will be temporarily closed due... Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

