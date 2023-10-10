Metro Atlanta man’s sister helping prepare Israel forces for battle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three days into the gruesome conflict between Israel and Gaza, family members in metro Atlanta are holding onto hope for their loved ones navigating the chaos in Israel.

Atlanta News First spoke to a man whose sister is fighting on the front lines of the war as part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“They heard the bombs going on above their heads, so he got home, he got his wife, took everything and they just got the hell out of there, just drove as fast as humanly possible,” said Tal, an Israel native and Dunwoody resident.

Tal said these are the type of situations his friends and family members are living through in Israel.

“On the way, he saw numerous cars of people literally murdered in their cars on the street, bodies laid on the side of the street,” Tal said.

Tal’s heart is bleeding for his mom, dad, three brothers and sister who are spending hours in bomb shelters in northern Israel, and seeking safety in other areas amid attacks from the U.S.-defined terrorist group Hamas that operates in Palestine.

“This is a battle for the entire world because this is a war against humanity,” Tal said.

His sister is on the front lines of the war against Hamas as she fights for the Israel Defense Forces.

“My sister was called straight back to the military to help with organizing, to help regroup our army,” Tal said.

His sister is organizing Israel’s defenses, helping debrief their reserves on what each mission entails, letting them know where to go and ensuring they are all trained for battle.

Back on U.S. soil Monday night, dozens in support of Israel gathered at the Chabad of Cobb to pray for families like Tal’s, the soldiers, the victims and the survivors.

Chabad of Cobb Rabbi Ephraim Silverman reminded everyone to be the light, even during this dark time for Israel.

“We need to come together, we need to be strong together, and this is going to be a difficult road but we will overcome this,” Silverman said.

Silverman said the most important thing people can do at home is pray for Israel.

