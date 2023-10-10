3-Degree Guarantee
Police trying to identify men in connection to Center Hill burglary

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police need your help identifying two men in connection to an attempted burglary investigation.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 2000 block of Hill Street in the Center Hill neighborhood at around 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 29. When they got there, the homeowner, who was out of town, said two men tried to break into the residence.

One of the men was captured on a home surveillance camera in what police believe was an attempt to remove the camera. The camera was later found laying in the grass near the home, police said.

According to the incident report, nothing appeared to be missing from the home, but the inner door was found to be significantly damaged from apparently being kicked in.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online here. A $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Tips made anonymously will still qualify for the reward.

