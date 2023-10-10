3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion; 3 in Georgia win $50K each

A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Monday and won the big prize.

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

Even though there were no big winners Monday night, three players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

The last day to register to vote for the 2023 elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Last day to register to vote in Georgia is Tuesday
Georgia election voting stickers
Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Georgia
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
Several fatalities reported in Carroll County crash
The Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a crash that killed several people Monday...
Several fatalities reported in Carroll County crash