Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion; 3 in Georgia win $50K each

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Monday and won the big prize.

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

Even though there were no big winners Monday night, three players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.