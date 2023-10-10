3-Degree Guarantee
Red carpet treatment: Fans send off Braves ahead of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia

Fans lined a red carpet as players, coaches and their families boarded buses bound for the airport.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, hundreds of fans crowded outside of Truist Park to send off the Braves ahead of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia.

The Braves posted on social media that they landed in Philadelphia at roughly 5 p.m.

Game 3 is Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. Eastern at Citizens Bank Park.

“I think we have a comfortable position. Split the series and come back home and win it in five (games),” said James McShan, who came to send the Braves off with his family.

The best-of-five-game series is tied at one game a piece.

The Braves won Game 2 in dramatic fashion 5-4 with a game-sealing catch on the warning track by Michael Harris II.

“All the guys have a way of just rallying back and supporting each other. The fans are here for it. I’m here for it,” said Dre Linnear.

The Braves will host a watch party outside Truist Park on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta for Game 3 and Game 4.

Festivities start 30 minutes prior to each game and free parking is provided in the red, green, silver, yellow, and purple decks for three hours.

Scheduled activities include:

  • Photograph opportunities with the 2023 NL East Championship Pennant
  • Appearances and performances by BLOOPER and the Atlanta Braves Entertainment Teams
  • A live DJ on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage
  • Create your own baseball card activation on the Plaza Green

