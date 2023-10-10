Several fatalities reported in Carroll County crash

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a deadly crash Monday night in Carroll County.

Carroll County Fire Rescue confirmed several people tragically died in the crash.

It happened on Highway 27 near Highway 5 in Carrollton.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Atlanta News First is working to get more details and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

