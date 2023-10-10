3-Degree Guarantee
Several fatalities reported in Carroll County crash

The Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a crash that killed several people Monday night on Highway 27 in Carrollton.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a deadly crash Monday night in Carroll County.

Carroll County Fire Rescue confirmed several people tragically died in the crash.

It happened on Highway 27 near Highway 5 in Carrollton.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Atlanta News First is working to get more details and will update this story as soon as we learn more. Check back for updates.

