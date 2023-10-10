3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults.

About 40% of those surveyed said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy,

And among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less of the sweet treats.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

And it isn’t just inflation that is driving up prices for consumers.

Producers said a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy as well as cutting into the production of the goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
University of Florida Police Department escorts students after loud noise at vigil causes...
5 injured after crowd panics during Israel vigil at University of Florida
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia’s rising public high school graduation rate hits record in 2023
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby