Teenager charged with murder in Lithonia 14-year-old’s shooting death

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 14-year-old in Lithonia.

The shooting happened on September 30, off Rock Chapel Road.

Police said they got a distressing call about the incident and were able to identify several people of interest.

The 14-year-old suspect is facing murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile charges.

“At the Lithonia Police Department, we are resolutely committed to our mission of bringing justice to our community and arresting those who perpetrate crimes. Our dedication remains unwavering,” Don Dejarnette, police chief, said in a statement.

