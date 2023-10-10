3-Degree Guarantee
UGA denies liability in deadly January crash in lawsuit response

In its response, UGA denied all the allegations against its athletics association, which was named in a lawsuit.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Athletic Association has denied it had any involvement in a deadly January crash that killed an athletics staffer and football player after it was named in a lawsuit filed by one of the crash’s survivors, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed in Gwinnett County by Victoria Bowles, a former UGA recruiting analyst who survived the crash. The lawsuit partially blamed the athletics association for the crash. Jalen Carter, a former UGA football player and Chandler LeCroy’s estate were also named in the lawsuit.

In its response, UGA denied all the allegations against its athletics association.

The response states Bowles “knew she was longer within the scope of her job duties when she entered the backseat, when she failed to exit it at the earlier opportunity, and when it horrifically crashed minutes later, killing two people and wounding herself.”

READ UGA’S FULL RESPONSE BELOW:

The response was filed in Gwinnett County on Sept. 29.

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and UGA football player Devin Willock were killed in the crash. UGA offensive tackle Warren Mclendon was injured in the crash.

The crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road after the Bulldogs celebrated its second consecutive national championship title in a downtown Athens parade on Jan. 15. Warrants state LeCroy was racing Carter before the crash. Athens-Clarke County police said in March LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197% at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 0.8%

In March, Carter pleaded no contest to the two charges — racing and reckless driving — he was facing in connection to the deadly crash.

Willock’s family also filed a lawsuit following the deadly crash.

