3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal in Russia and will stay in jail until the end of November

Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
FILE - Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges lost his appeal against his arrest Tuesday, meaning he will stay in jail until Nov. 30.

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
People flee Chinese consulate in San Francisco after car rams into building
The last day to register to vote for the 2023 elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Last day to register to vote in Georgia is Tuesday
Georgia election voting stickers
Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Georgia
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
Car rams into Chinese consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion; 3 in Georgia win $50K each