Woman sues ‘Love is Blind’ over alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment

(Gray News) – A contestant on the latest season of the Netflix reality dating show “Love is Blind” is suing the production companies behind the series.

Tran Dang, who participated in filming for the show’s fifth season, filed a lawsuit against Kinetic Content and Delirium TV alleging sexual assault, false imprisonment and negligence, according to People.

In the series, couples exist within pods and date each other, some getting engaged, all without seeing each other.

Dang claims that after she and fellow participant Thomas Smith got engaged, they flew to Mexico for a vacation with the show’s other engaged couples, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her in May 2022.

“Smith, and without Ms. Dang’s consent, forcefully groped her, exposed himself in the nude and repeatedly made sexual contact over her express objections,” the lawsuit states, going on to say that “because of [Kinetic Content and Delirium TV’s] 24-hour surveillance of cast members, most, if not all, of these traumatic acts were likely captured on film.”

Dang said she was gaslighted when she tried to report Smith’s alleged actions to an assistant producer. She claims the producer “implied that she was at fault for what had happened with Thomas Smith by not communicating effectively or somehow not taking the ‘relationship’ seriously.”

The lawsuit also claims Dang was falsely imprisoned during filming and that producers acted with negligence.

According to the lawsuit, producers provided plenty of alcohol but limited food, in order to encourage “striking conversations and actions that would increase viewer ratings.”

“While on set, for up to 18 hours per day, [Kinetic Content and Delirium TV] required Ms. Dang to request permission to do virtually anything, including use the restroom. She was prohibited from leaving her hotel room without express permission and kept under 24-hour surveillance,” the lawsuit claims.

The show’s creator, Kinetic CEO Chris Coelen, told People the production was “never told that she felt unsafe or experienced any of the allegations” detailed in the lawsuit.

He also called Dang’s claim of false imprisonment “preposterous,” pointing out cast members who have freely left the show in the past, including Aaliyah Cosby and Taylor Rue.

“If anybody ever came to us and said they felt unsafe in any way, we would immediately remove them from the experiment and talk to them, and try to get to the bottom of it,” Coelen said. “Unfortunately, in this case, that kind of sentiment was never addressed to us in any way, nor was any alleged wrongdoing brought to our attention ever.”

In a joint statement, Kinetic and Delirium TV said they “support and stand with victims of sexual assault,” but called Dang’s claims “meritless.”

“We document the independent choices of adults who volunteer to participate in a social experiment. Their journey is not scripted, nor is it filmed around the clock. We have no knowledge or control over what occurs in private living spaces when not filming, and participants may choose to end their journey at any time,” the statement read.

The companies said Dang “continued in the experiment for weeks after the time her lawyers now claim an incident occurred.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.