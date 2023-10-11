2 Carroll County employees claim discrimination against county commissioner

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Carroll County department directors are claiming a county commissioner is at the center of alleged discrimination toward them, their attorney said.

Communications Director Ashley Hulsey and Solid Waste Director Jacqueline Dost have filed paperwork with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming discrimination by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, specifically District 5 Commissioner Ernest “Ernie” Reynolds.

Ed Buckley with Buckley Bala Wilson Mew is representing Dost and Hulsey.

He said while the complaint is leveled at the entire board of commissioners, it also singles out one commissioner in particular. The EEOC complaint alleges Reynolds is singling out the two women and going as far as targeting their employment.

In the complaint, Hulsey says Reynolds referred to her and other female employees as “office girls” and Dost says her department is being forced to use old equipment and subject to harsher questioning and criticism than other department heads. The complaint also states Reynolds has been highly critical of recent salary increases for Dost and Hulsey, calling them “office girls” for Morgan.

They claim Reynolds publicly called out Hulsey, Dost and another woman for getting raises, saying they weren’t earned — but did not say anything about the raises the department heads who are men got.

“They’re not being treated the same as other directors,” Buckley said. “Ernie Reynolds, who has repeatedly targeted our clients.”

They also claim both have filed internal grievances and that Hulsey tried to meet with Reynolds.

Reynolds said he denies the “frivolous and baseless” allegations against him and will “vigorously oppose these baseless claims to the fullest extent of the law.”

The commissioner said the allegations stem from him “watching out for the public taxpayers and ensuring a sound, frugal budget.”

“I called out the chairman for giving unfair raises to a handful of county employees — raises of from $10,000 to $24,000 per year — when the 700 other county employees had to be satisfied with raises of only $1/hour, which equates to only $2,080 per year.” Reynolds said in a statement to Atlanta News First. “I never had nor do I now have anything against these employees who were given these raises and nothing against their performance or any other reason for being given the raises. It’s not about them. It’s about the chairman showing blatant favoritism and providing unfair raise amounts.”

Buckley said he feels the raises are fair.

“Well, their salary increases are no higher than anybody else’s — and of their male comparators,” he said.

Buckley said the next step would be to file a lawsuit but he hopes it doesn’t get that far.

“We invite the county to come to the negotiating table and work with us to see if we can resolve this without having to file suit,” Buckley said. “We want to see what the county does in response to this.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and was directed to the county attorney’s office.

