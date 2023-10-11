3-Degree Guarantee
2 injured after small plane crashes in Clayton County

Two women were injured after a small private plane went down overnight in southern Clayton County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small private plane went down overnight in southern Clayton County, sending two people to the hospital.

The Clayton County Police Department posted a photo on social media that shows the plane took a nosedive as it crashed to the ground in a wooded area.

It was 11:55 p.m. Tuesday night when police said they received a call about a private plane that went down. Officers searched for over an hour before they found the plane in the 300 block of Tara Beech Lane in Hampton.

Officers were advised during the emergency call that the plane was running out of gas.

Two females were found on the ground outside the plane with injuries. They were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and police are asking that you avoid the area.

Media Advisory - Clayton County Police Department Locates Private Plane After Receiving Distressed Call On October 10,...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

