3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex

He suffered a fractured eye and a severe concussion.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man is recovering after a violent home invasion resulted in a SWAT standoff with the suspect.

Atlanta police said 32-year-old Justin Gilliam is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident.

The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him nearly unconscious.

Stokes suffered a fractured eye and a severe concussion.

“He punched me in the eye, I fell to the ground. He started beating me and picked up a handheld vacuum,” Stokes said. “I could feel myself losing consciousness, then he just stopped and left out the door.”

According to Stokes, the incident happened just minutes after his brother left to pick up food when the door suddenly opened.

“I thought it was my brother again because he forgot something,” he said.

Stokes said he had never seen or met the suspect.

Even after police arrived, investigators said Gilliam locked himself into a unit until the SWAT team showed up.

Stokes, who is a photographer, is now out of work until he fully heals.

“I can’t go over there alone without feeling like somebody’s going to come behind me and attack me,” he said.

Stokes’ friends have started a GoFundMe page to help.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say

Latest News

He suffered a fractured eye and a severe concussion.
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Fans lined a red carpet as players, coaches and their families boarded buses bound for the...
Red carpet treatment: Fans send off Braves ahead of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia
While her immediate family is in Georgia, Ayelet Gilad says she still has many relatives in...
‘A fight for our lives’: Alpharetta woman back home safe, recalls Israel-Hamas conflict
Fans lined a red carpet as players, coaches and their families boarded buses bound for the...
Red carpet treatment: Fans send off Braves ahead of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia