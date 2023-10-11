3-Degree Guarantee
Brookhaven leaders to break ground on new City Hall

City leaders are scheduled to break ground Wednesday on the construction of a $78 million Brookhaven City Hall on Peachtree Road.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The facility will be built on a 1.2-acre site that formerly served as a long-term parking lot for the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe University MARTA station.

The facility will be built on a 1.2-acre site that formerly served as a long-term parking lot for the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe University MARTA station.

Funding for the Brookhaven City Centre comes from Urban Redevelopment Bonds that will be repaid from the Special Service District, a property tax overlay for commercial properties approved by City Council in June of 2022. Construction of the city hall building itself is estimated to cost $60 million. The remaining $18 million in projected costs will be “soft costs and contingency,” according to city leaders.

The project’s centerpiece will be a state-of-the-art city hall. It will house government offices and space for public meetings, but it will also serve as a community center, officials said. It’ll include a rooftop terrace that could be used for weddings and public events.

Brookhaven residents voted 11 years ago to become an incorporated city. It is the largest city in DeKalb County with a population of roughly 55,000 people as of 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

