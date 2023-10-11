3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with showers this evening

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect cloudy skies today with showers this evening and tonight.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 74°

Normal high - 76°

Chance of rain - 60%

FIRST ALERT for showers this evening

It will be cloudy all day in metro Atlanta with highs in the 70s. The first part of the day will be dry with showers moving into metro Atlanta by 5 p.m. Scattered showers will continue throughout the evening and night, which is a FIRST ALERT.

No thunderstorms are expected.

Forecast map for Wednesday evening
Forecast map for Wednesday evening(Atlanta News First)

Drier this weekend

A cool front will approach north Georgia on Friday, which will lead to a 30% chance of rain. Drier weather will move in this weekend with cooler weather by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

