3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT | Soggy tonight, Showers linger Thursday morning

Peachtree TV 8:30-9
By Patrick Pete
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Rain lingers across north Georgia this evening. Rain has been steady for the last few hours and there will not be much change in coverage until tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures will dip to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Rain shifts eastward Thursday morning. Some wet roads are still possible early in the day; especially through the first-half of the morning commute. Thursday afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds, with seasonably cool temperatures. It’ll peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 3 and 5 p.m. Patchy drizzle and a couple rain showers cannot be ruled out.

Gloomier, wetter weather makes a comeback Friday ahead of the next cold front.

A front is forecast to move through late Friday, into Saturday. Much cooler, drier, windier weather filters in behind the front. Plan on a brisk and mostly sunny Pride Parade Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average through the beginning of next week.

A few showers possible the next couple of days.
A few showers possible the next couple of days.(atlanta news first)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

A steady light rain moves in this evening and continues overnight tonight
First Alert: Rain Arrives This Afternoon and Evening
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey previews the rain on the way for later today and tonight.
Weather Where You Are: Rain is on the way!
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy with showers in metro Atlanta this evening
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy with showers in metro Atlanta this evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday