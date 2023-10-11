FIRST ALERT | Soggy tonight, Showers linger Thursday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Rain lingers across north Georgia this evening. Rain has been steady for the last few hours and there will not be much change in coverage until tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures will dip to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Rain shifts eastward Thursday morning. Some wet roads are still possible early in the day; especially through the first-half of the morning commute. Thursday afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds, with seasonably cool temperatures. It’ll peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 3 and 5 p.m. Patchy drizzle and a couple rain showers cannot be ruled out.

Gloomier, wetter weather makes a comeback Friday ahead of the next cold front.

A front is forecast to move through late Friday, into Saturday. Much cooler, drier, windier weather filters in behind the front. Plan on a brisk and mostly sunny Pride Parade Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average through the beginning of next week.

A few showers possible the next couple of days. (atlanta news first)

