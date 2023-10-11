3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from 5,000 participants.(Live 5/File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs will soon open applications for a housing voucher program.

The program, called the Housing Choice Voucher Program, will help low-income families and people afford housing.

Applications will be open from Oct. 17 at midnight to Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Here’s how to submit an application:

  • The online preliminary application window will be available for 24 hours each day the application process is open
  • Those interested in applying are encouraged to have names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, annual income and assets for all household members ready when applying
  • Applications can only be submitted while the wait list is open

Eligibility will be determined by the total annual gross income and family. The family’s income can not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area where the family chooses to live.

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from 5,000 participants.

“Once an applicant’s name is at the top of the waitlist, DCA will contact the applicant to complete additional information and attend a briefing,” the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said on its website.

This is the first time since 2021 waitlist has been opened to serve more that are eligible, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

Some Southwest Georgia counties have had positive tests in the agriculture industry.
Here’s how Georgia’s agriculture business blooms into a billion-dollar industry every year
Mihee Lee faces several charges, including murder, false imprisonment and concealing the death...
Police arrest 7th suspect after woman reportedly beaten, starved to death by religious group
Multiple agencies responded to Arlington Christian School, a K-12 private school off Ridge Road.
Students, staff safe at South Fulton private school after person with gun reported, police say
On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings...
Gov. Kemp orders flags at half-staff in solidarity with Israel, mourning for Americans killed