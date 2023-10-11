Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs will soon open applications for a housing voucher program.

The program, called the Housing Choice Voucher Program, will help low-income families and people afford housing.

Applications will be open from Oct. 17 at midnight to Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Here’s how to submit an application:

The online preliminary application window will be available for 24 hours each day the application process is open

Those interested in applying are encouraged to have names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, annual income and assets for all household members ready when applying

Applications can only be submitted while the wait list is open

Eligibility will be determined by the total annual gross income and family. The family’s income can not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area where the family chooses to live.

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from 5,000 participants.

“Once an applicant’s name is at the top of the waitlist, DCA will contact the applicant to complete additional information and attend a briefing,” the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said on its website.

This is the first time since 2021 waitlist has been opened to serve more that are eligible, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs said.

