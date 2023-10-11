3-Degree Guarantee
Gov. Kemp orders flags at half-staff in solidarity with Israel, mourning for Americans killed

On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings...
On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings and grounds to fly at half-mast until Saturday at sundown.(Michael Holzworth)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until Saturday at sundown.

The order is in solidary with Israel and in mourning for the lives lost, including those of 22 Americans, Kemp said.

Kemp and several other Georgia politicians have proclaimed their support for Israel since the militant group Hamas attacked the country’s southern border on Saturday. Gaza and Israel have been exchanging missiles ever since.

RELATED: Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas

More than 2,000 people have already died in the war on both sides, the Associated Press reports. Hamas has taken an estimated 150 hostages, which include U.S. citizens.

RELATED: Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

Shabbat, a holy time for Jewish people, ends on Saturday at night after it begins on Friday evening.

