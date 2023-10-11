Gov. Kemp orders flags at half-staff in solidarity with Israel, mourning for Americans killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until Saturday at sundown.

The order is in solidary with Israel and in mourning for the lives lost, including those of 22 Americans, Kemp said.

As we continue to stand with and pray for the people of Israel, we're also mourning the loss of American citizens killed in the terrorist attacks.



I have ordered the U.S. flag and the flag of Georgia to fly at half-staff on state grounds and buildings until sunset on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6lTgeERy5s — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 11, 2023

Kemp and several other Georgia politicians have proclaimed their support for Israel since the militant group Hamas attacked the country’s southern border on Saturday. Gaza and Israel have been exchanging missiles ever since.

More than 2,000 people have already died in the war on both sides, the Associated Press reports. Hamas has taken an estimated 150 hostages, which include U.S. citizens.

Shabbat, a holy time for Jewish people, ends on Saturday at night after it begins on Friday evening.

