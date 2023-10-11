Here’s how Georgia’s agriculture business blooms into a billion-dollar industry every year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is known for agriculture.

In the Peach State, agriculture is a billion-dollar industry. Agriculture contributes around $69.4 billion to Georgia’s economy each year, the UGA Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development found.

One in seven Georgians work in agriculture, forestry or another related field.

In 2022, there was a total of 41,300 farms in Georgia, according to the United States Department of Agriculture covering over 10 million acres.

These are the top 10 agriculture commodities in Georgia:

Broilers

Cotton

Eggs

Timber

Peanuts

Beef

Greenhouse

Dairy

Pecans

Blueberries

In 2022, there were several crops planted and harvested across the Peach State.

