Hundreds of Fulton County PE teachers learn about flag football from the Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of Fulton County physical education teachers hit the gym floor at Langston Hughes High School to learn the ins and outs of flag football from NFL representatives.

“It’s really important to us that kids have access to this sport and learn it at an early age because they’re our future and they could be playing on our team in 20 years,” said Danielle Renner, a representative for the Falcons.

PE teachers think the game is a touchdown for kids.

“It promotes physical fitness. Kids can run, and it’s a safe way to play football without having head contact or any other body injuries,” said Demond Leslie, a PE teacher at College Park Elementary School.

“It also adds the chance to develop hand-eye coordination, their agility skills, all those small time skills that build up team-sized games,” said Christopher Anderson, a PE teacher from Sandtown Middle School.

And the game is more inclusive than tackle ball.

“Everyone should have the ability not just to play powder puff or once a year during homecoming, but to play year-round. A lot of these young women don’t even realize they have a passion for this sport until they try this sport,” said Renner.

Each teacher who was represented at the training gets to take home a flag football kit so they can teach their students to play.

