3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hundreds of Fulton County PE teachers learn about flag football from the Falcons

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of Fulton County physical education teachers hit the gym floor at Langston Hughes High School to learn the ins and outs of flag football from NFL representatives.

“It’s really important to us that kids have access to this sport and learn it at an early age because they’re our future and they could be playing on our team in 20 years,” said Danielle Renner, a representative for the Falcons.

PE teachers think the game is a touchdown for kids.

“It promotes physical fitness. Kids can run, and it’s a safe way to play football without having head contact or any other body injuries,” said Demond Leslie, a PE teacher at College Park Elementary School.

“It also adds the chance to develop hand-eye coordination, their agility skills, all those small time skills that build up team-sized games,” said Christopher Anderson, a PE teacher from Sandtown Middle School.

And the game is more inclusive than tackle ball.

“Everyone should have the ability not just to play powder puff or once a year during homecoming, but to play year-round. A lot of these young women don’t even realize they have a passion for this sport until they try this sport,” said Renner.

Each teacher who was represented at the training gets to take home a flag football kit so they can teach their students to play.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

Brookhaven city leaders are scheduled to break ground Wednesday on a new city hall building
Brookhaven leaders break ground on new City Hall
File photo of a Walmart store sign.
Walmart will build a $350M milk plant in South Georgia as the retailer expands dairy supply control
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
Atlanta P.E. teachers learn flag football from NFL