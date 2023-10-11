3-Degree Guarantee
Hundreds gather in rain at Emory in support for Israel

Vigil for Israel underway at Emory
By Zac Summers
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vigil to support Israel was held on the campus of Emory University on Thursday night.

Around 200 people gathered in the rain to share personal stories, pray, reflect and grieve the loss of those killed in the Hamas attack over the weekend.

Among the speakers was Emory senior Morgan Aimes. She called on students and administrators to stand up for Israel. Roughly 20% of undergraduates on campus are Jewish.

“I just want to make sure that all university administrators, professors and staff know the obligation they have to protect their students, to stand up for Israel and to condemn both Hamas but also students on campus who propagate Hamas’ rhetoric,” said Aimes.

RELATED: Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as US death toll ticks up

“We have to mourn,” said Rabbi Ilan Schwartz. “We have to pray. We have to let the broader community know that we are still here and no matter how much a group like Hamas wants to kill Jews, we’re not going to let them get that victory.”

As a precaution, added security was also present at the vigil.

