3 stabbed, including APD officer, at Atlanta airport, police say

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the incident happened at the airport's domestic terminal.
Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the incident happened at the airport’s domestic terminal. Airport officials did not say what the incident was or what led up to it.(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people, including an Atlanta police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal, near doors S-2 around 4:45 p.m., police said.

APD officials said a woman had a knife outside of security. Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” an APD Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to APD.

Police said all those who were stabbed were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

The incident is being cleared, according to airport officials.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police said they are working to learn what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

