Local nonprofit helps young men learn entrepreneurship skills from Arden Garden CEO

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is so much you can learn if you get the opportunity to talk to the CEO of a company — especially as a kid!

“In their neighborhoods, where they are from, typically they are not going to sit down with the CEO of a large company,” said Atiba Jones with SAVE Institute.

Young men from the nonprofit SAVE Institute traveled to Arden’s Garden in East Point to learn how the company makes and sells its products.

“We are committed to the community of East Point. They are right down the street from us. We have an initiative to hire people from the community,” said Leslie Zinn, Arden Garden’s CEO.

Arden’s Garden was started by Leslie Zinn’s mom, who loved to juice. Leslie and her brother turned their mom’s passion, into a business.

“Being raised by someone who was totally committed to health and wellness I resisted and now I have become my mother! I am not only living her legacy but I am pushing her whole mission of making good health available to all,” said Zinn.

SAVE Institute is a nonprofit on the East Point-Atlanta border. They have a school with around 40 students and offer year-round programming to young men across the country.

“Our entire mission is around saving and uplifting black boys, black boys, and young black men. We do that through our 4 pillars that make up the acronym of save, which is service, agriculture, vocational training, and entrepreneurship,” said Jones, “All of our students, they start their own businesses while they are going through the process.”

Arden’s Garden said they are planning on providing internships and mentoring in the future and possibly partnering together on farming initiatives.

“Inspired. We want them to be inspired, that is the goal, right? We try and expose them to as many things as possible. Things they might not be able to see otherwise,” said Jones.

