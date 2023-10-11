Man arrested for exposing himself at Atlanta airport, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for masturbating in front of a “young female passenger,” according to police.

An incident report states that a woman reported seeing Andrei Galynine acting suspiciously Sept. 27 before boarding a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The woman said Galynine “was shifty and was suspiciously looking around,” leading her to record his actions. She only realized what he was doing after reviewing the video; by the time she had called 911, the flight was almost in Florida.

Police said they made contact with Fort Lauderdale police, who were unable to find Galynine. Galynine was identified after police cross-referenced security footage with the flight’s passenger list.

Galynine was arrested and charged with public indecency when he returned to Atlanta Sept. 29.

Police did not identify the young girl.

