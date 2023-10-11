3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested for exposing himself at Atlanta airport, police say

An incident report states that a woman reported seeing Andrei Galynine acting suspiciously Sept. 27 before boarding a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for masturbating in front of a “young female passenger,” according to police.

An incident report states that a woman reported seeing Andrei Galynine acting suspiciously Sept. 27 before boarding a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The woman said Galynine “was shifty and was suspiciously looking around,” leading her to record his actions. She only realized what he was doing after reviewing the video; by the time she had called 911, the flight was almost in Florida.

Police said they made contact with Fort Lauderdale police, who were unable to find Galynine. Galynine was identified after police cross-referenced security footage with the flight’s passenger list.

Galynine was arrested and charged with public indecency when he returned to Atlanta Sept. 29.

Police did not identify the young girl.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Students safe, school cleared after threat
Students safe, school cleared after threat
Scalise nominated to be House Speaker
Scalise nominated to be House Speaker
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Flags at half-staff at the Georgia Capitol.
Gov. Kemp orders flags at half-staff in solidarity with Israel, mourning for Americans killed