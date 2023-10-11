3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences

Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A judge in Iowa has sentenced a man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl to consecutive life sentences.

Henry Dinkins was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping last month in the death of Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared in Davenport, Iowa in 2020. Fishermen found her body months later.

Prosecutors said Dinkins, 51, a registered sex offender, sexually assaulted Breasia and shot her because he thought she would tell someone. His attorneys argued there wasn’t enough physical evidence and police didn’t investigate other possibilities.

Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial, which took place over a couple of weeks.

His murder conviction means a mandatory life prison sentence without parole under Iowa law.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge ruled Dinkins to serve consecutive life sentences, citing his previous criminal history and a lack of remorse for the crime.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County officials say several people tragically died in a crash Monday night in...
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Carroll County
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The victim, Ryan Stokes, said a man entered his apartment on Howell Mill Road and beat him...
Atlanta man recovering after violent home invasion at apartment complex
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade

Latest News

Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Students safe, school cleared after threat
Students safe, school cleared after threat
Scalise nominated to be House Speaker
Scalise nominated to be House Speaker
Mona Cho, of Redondo Beach, Calif., speaks during a "Girls Leading Change" event to honor...
Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities
Disneyland and Disney World are reportedly increasing many ticket prices.
Disney raises prices at Disneyland, Walt Disney theme parks, reports say