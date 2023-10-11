3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot after being picked up from Atlanta airport, 1 arrested, authorities say

The suspect was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of fatally shooting a 71-year-old has been arrested, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter, 29-year-old JonThomas Cloud, was picking up the victim, later identified as Andrew Stankiewicz, from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with the victim’s wife. Stankiewicz’s wife was driving the car and Cloud was a backseat passenger, Troup County authorities said.

During the ride from the airport to Columbus, the sheriff’s office said Stankiewicz was shot in the back of the head and his wife then reportedly drove them to West Georgia Medical Center.

Troup County deputies were called to the hospital at around 12:36 p.m. on Monday over reports of a deceased man. When they got to the hospital, they found the vehicle, Cloud and Stankiewicz’s wife. Investigators reported finding blood and bullet holes in the front window of the passenger seat where Stankiewicz was believed to have been sitting when he was shot.

Cloud was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the shooting or the connection between the suspected shooter and the victim.

Law enforcement said the investigation is ongoing.

