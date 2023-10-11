3-Degree Guarantee
Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

Fans watch play in the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series between the...
Fans watch play in the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 49-32 in home games and 90-72 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Atlanta is 52-29 on the road and 104-58 overall. The Braves have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .344.

RELATED: Red carpet treatment: Fans send off Braves ahead of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia

As the Atlanta Braves boarded the plane for Philadelphia on Tuesday, they remained mum on their starting pitcher for Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Phillies.

Unless the team goes with an opener out of the bullpen on Wednesday — which manager Brian Snitker said is an option — it appears either 12-game winner Bryce Elder or 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver will get the nod against Aaron Nola.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .266 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

